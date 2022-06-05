FACTBOX-Deadly fires common in Bangladesh, mainly in industrial settings

The deadly fire at a container depot in southeast Bangladesh on Saturday night was the latest in a string of major fire incidents. Safety rules are often violated in Bangladesh, especially in industrial settings, and fires in factories and other buildings have killed hundreds of people since 2005.

DECEMBER 2021 At least 38 people died when a fire swept from the engine room through a boat on the Sugandha River.

JULY 2021 At least 52 people were killed and 20 injured after a massive fire raged through a juice-making factory in Narayanganj, southeast of the capital, Dhaka.

MARCH 2021 A massive fire that ripped through a Rohingya refugee camp killed least at least 15 people, injured more than 550 people injured and displaced some 45,000.

SEPTEMBER 2020 A suspected gas pipeline explosion at a mosque just outside Dhaka killed 17 people and injured dozens as worshippers were about to end their prayers.

DECEMBER 2019 At least 10 people were killed when a fire swept through a fan factory near Dhaka.

NOVEMBER 2019 At least seven people were killed and eight injured after a gas pipeline exploded in the port city of Chittagong.

MARCH 2019 A fire broke out in a 22-storey commercial building in Dhaka, killing at least 19 people, injuring 70 and trapping many more.

FEBRUARY 2019 * A fire that engulfed a centuries-old area of Dhaka killed at least 70 people.

* A fire gutted more than 200 slum houses in Chittagong, killing at least eight people and injuring more than 50. FEBRUARY 2017

A fire in a textile factory killed six workers before it was extinguished. JANUARY 2015

A fire at a plastics factory on the outskirts of Dhaka killed 13 people and injured dozens. NOVEMBER 2012

A fire at Tazreen Fashions factory in Dhaka supplying global brands killed 112 workers and injured more than 150. The blaze, believed to have been caused by a short circuit, was the deadliest factory fire in Bangladesh's history. DECEMBER 2010

A fire at a sportswear factory supplying global retailers killed at least 26 people and injured about 100 just outside Dhaka. FEBRUARY 2010

A fire at a garment factory in a Dhaka suburb killed 21 workers and injured about 50. FEBRUARY 2006

A fire ripped through a textile factory in Chittagong, killing 65 workers and injuring dozens. JANUARY 2005

A fire at a garment factory outside Dhaka killed 22 people and injured more than 50. (Compiled by Krishna N. Das in New Delhi Editing by Frances Kerry)

