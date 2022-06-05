Left Menu

Sustainable pattern of consumption critical to fighting climate change: Bhupender Yadav

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2022 20:35 IST | Created: 05-06-2022 20:35 IST
  • India

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Saturday said that achieving sustainable patterns of consumption and production is critical to resolving the crisis of climate change.

Speaking at the launch of a global initiative, 'Lifestyle for the Environment (LiFE) Movement', the minister stressed that it is crucial that the world find ways to combat climate change not just through modern technologies but with the ''wisdom of our collective culture and tradition and knowledge''.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the movement, initiating the ''LiFE Global Call for Papers'' for inviting ideas and suggestions from academics, universities and research institutions etc to influence and persuade individuals, communities and organisations across the world to adopt an environment-conscious lifestyle.

PM Modi had introduced the idea of LiFE during the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow last year.

Yadav said India is committed to following a growth that delivers sustainable development and has made significant strides in every sphere such as clean energy systems, resilient urban infrastructure, innovative and sustainable green transportation networks and planned afforestation despite its developmental challenges. During the last eight years, India has witnessed the fastest growth rate in renewable energy capacity addition among all large economies, he said. ''Today, as the world faces a severe environmental crisis, it is crucial that we find ways to combat it not just through modern technologies but with the wisdom of our collective culture and tradition and knowledge. The need of the hour is mindful and deliberate utilization. The present generation has to protect the rich natural treasure for future generations. ''Achieving sustainable patterns of consumption and production is critical if we are to work on the planetary crisis of climate change,'' Yadav said. He said PM Modi had at the COP 26 highlighted the importance of individual behaviour change for catalysing climate action as part of the ''Lifestyle for Environment (Life) movement''. The launch of LiFE global call for papers envisions to make individual behaviour change the centre of climate action narrative in the world and make sustainable lifestyle a global mass movement, he said.

