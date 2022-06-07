Left Menu

Piyush Goyal asks spice exporters to maintain quality to sustain growth

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Monday asked the spice exporters to strive to maintain the comparative advantage to sustain the growth in the spice sector.

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal
Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Monday asked the spice exporters to strive to maintain the comparative advantage to sustain the growth in the spice sector. The Minister was interacting with representatives of spice farmers and exporters at the headquarters of the Spices Board, at Kochi.

"The world is moving towards food safety and quality compliant products, therefore the farmer community must explore the potential of natural farming methods," he said. The Union Minister urged stakeholders to rely on quality and value for sustainable growth.

The minister encouraged the spice community to continue maintaining the highest standards in production, processing and value addition, so as to make India's brand of spices shine globally. He also assured to extend all help to the spice growers across India in better price realization. Various issues pertaining to spices and their exports were discussed. AG Thankappan, Chairman, Spices Board and D Sathyan, Secretary, Spices Board were present on the occasion.

"Spices exports have risen substantially since 2014. In meeting with Spices Board & industry stakeholders, discussed ways to double exports. GI tagged varieties have commercial potential that can be realized with newer markets opening for farmers through FTAs," Goyal tweeted. Goyal elaborated on India's aims regarding the marine product exports and said that India aims to double the marine product exports to Rs. One lakh crore from the present above Rs. 50,000 crore within the next five years.

"This target will be achieved through sustainable fishing, ensuring quality and variety, promotion of coastal shipping and aquaculture, and by supporting the entire fisheries ecosystem," he said. The Minister also had a discussion with stakeholders of the Rubber Sector at MPEDA. He assured the government's support for the further development of the sector and exhorted all stakeholders to work towards making India self-sufficient in rubber. (ANI)

