Ukraine agriculture exports rise 80% in May, still below 2021 level

Ukraine's grain, oilseed and vegetable oil exports rose 80% in May month on month 1.743 million tonnes but the volumes are still significantly below the exports in May 2021, the agriculture ministry said on Tuesday.

The ministry said corn dominated the shipment with 959,000 tonnes, while exports of sunflower oil totalled 202,650 tonnes.

Ukraine exported 2.245 million tonnes of corn and 501,800 tonnes of sunoil in May 2021.

