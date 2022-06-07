Ukraine slams planned IAEA mission to Russian-occupied nuclear plant

Ukraine's state nuclear company Energoatom on Tuesday criticized an IAEA plan to send a delegation to a Russian-occupied nuclear plant in southern Ukraine, saying it "did not invite" such a visit.

"We consider this message from the head of the IAEA as another attempt to get to the (power plant) by any means in order to legitimize the presence of occupiers there and essentially condone all their actions," Energoatom wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

On Monday, IAEA head Raphael Grossi said the organization was working on sending an international mission of experts to the Russian-held nuclear power plant at Zaporizhzhia in Ukraine, Europe's largest.

