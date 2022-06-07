Left Menu

U.S., Europeans in 'extremely active' talks to limit Russian revenues from oil- Yellen

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-06-2022 21:10 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 21:08 IST
U.S., Europeans in 'extremely active' talks to limit Russian revenues from oil- Yellen
File Photo
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States is involved in "extremely active" discussions with European countries aimed at limiting the revenues Russia can generate by selling oil, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Tuesday. Yellen told the Senate Finance Committee that U.S. officials were keen to keep Russian oil flowing into the global market to hold down prices and avoid a spike that could cause a worldwide recession.

"But absolutely the objective is to limit the revenue going to Russia," she said, adding there were different ways to accomplish that, including a possible move by buyers to band together and cap the prices they were paying to Moscow.

