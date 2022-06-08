Gujarat govt hikes auto-rickshaw fares after demand by unions

The Gujarat government on Wednesday approved an increase of Rs 2 in the auto-rickshaw fares in the state, in view of the demand for a hike by the vehicle unions.

The minimum fare has been increased to Rs 20 from the existing Rs 18, and the running fare for each subsequent kilometre has been hiked to Rs 15 from the present Rs 13, state Transport Minister Purnesh Modi announced after meeting representatives of various auto-rickshaw unions.

''Though the unions demanded that the minimum fare be raised to Rs 30, we have approved a hike of only Rs 2, to raise the fare to Rs 20 from Rs 18 at present. Similarly, we have approved a hike of Rs 2 in the running fare per kilometre. The new rates will come into force from June 10,'' Modi told reporters in Gandhinagar.

The unions have also agreed to the new fare rates and signed on the agreement regarding the same, he said. The new fares will remain in force till March 31, 2023, and the unions have agreed not to seek any further hike or launch any agitation before that date, he said.

''We have come up with an amicable solution to the issue of fare hike. The new rates will help the auto-rickshaw drivers to earn nearly Rs 100 more per day. We have taken the decision in view of the present conditions,'' the minister said.

Notably, the auto unions have been demanding a significant hike in auto fares following the recent increase in the CNG rate, which is currently over Rs 80 per kg in Gujarat.

Earlier, the auto fares in the state were revised in November last year, when the minimum charge was increased from Rs 15 to Rs 18 and the running fare from Rs 10 to Rs 13.

