Ukraine may lack 10-15 mln T in grain storage capacity by end-autumn, says official

08-06-2022
Ukraine may have a grain storage capacity deficit of 10-15 million tonnes by the end of autumn, but Kyiv is trying to resolve the problem, Deputy Agricultural Minister Markiyan Dmytrasevych said on Wednesday on television.

Ukraine had 85 million tonnes worth of grain storage capacity before Russia's Feb. 24 invasion, but now only has access to 60 million tonnes worth of storage capacity because of destroyed infrastructure and Russia's occupation.

