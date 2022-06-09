Left Menu

Ensure sale of unadulterated dairy products: Telangana Food Safety commissioner to manufacturers

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 09-06-2022 20:28 IST | Created: 09-06-2022 20:03 IST
Ensure sale of unadulterated dairy products: Telangana Food Safety commissioner to manufacturers
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Food Safety Commissioner Sweta Mohanty on Thursday asked representatives of dairy units and dairy products manufacturers in Telangana to ensure sale of unadulterated products in the interest of public health.

In a meeting held with key representatives, the Commissioner also asked them to sell quality dairy products as milk is the basic food item for human consumption, an official statement said.

Dairy units were told to maintain prescribed quality standard and hygiene practice as laid down in the Food Safety Standards Act, 2006.

''Do's and don'ts have been explained in specific to the representatives,'' the statement added.

The Commissioner also mentioned that strict action will be initiated if any violation is reported in milk and milk products.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

 India
2
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch Egypt's Nilesat 301 communications satellite today

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch Egypt's Nilesat 301 communications satel...

 Global
3
ESA adopts mission to intercept a comet in deep space; will launch in 2029

ESA adopts mission to intercept a comet in deep space; will launch in 2029

 France
4
Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sounds of life; NASA to launch rockets from Australia's north for scientific studies and more

Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sou...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022