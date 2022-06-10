Russian gas embargo would destroy European economy, Orban says
A European Union embargo on Russian gas imports would destroy the European economy, already grappling with surging inflation due to higher energy prices, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday.
Orban also told public radio that without price caps in place on fuels, some basic foods and retail energy, Hungarian inflation, which accelerated to 10.7% in May, would be running at 15% to 16%.
