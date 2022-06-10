Left Menu

Oil output at Libya's Sarir reduced, engineers say

Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 10-06-2022 17:15 IST | Created: 10-06-2022 16:59 IST
Oil output at Libya's Sarir reduced, engineers say
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Tunisia

Oil output at Libya's Sarir field has been reduced after Ras Lanuf and Es Sider ports were closed and as a group threatened to close Hariga port, two oil engineers at the field said on Friday.

Most Sarir oil is exported through Hariga but some is exported through Ras Lanuf, the engineers said.

National Oil Corp did not immediately comment on the reduction.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New update lands on OnePlus 10R 5G in India: What's new?

New update lands on OnePlus 10R 5G in India: What's new?

 India
2
As top U.S. retailers drown in goods, rotation to services picks up inflation slack

As top U.S. retailers drown in goods, rotation to services picks up inflatio...

 Global
3
Study Reveals Privacy Threats of Real-Time Bidding

Study Reveals Privacy Threats of Real-Time Bidding

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Brazil health officials await test results to confirm first monkeypox case; More than 1,000 monkeypox cases were reported to the WHO - briefing and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil health officials await test results to confirm f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022