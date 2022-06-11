Oil tanker to pick up crude oil for Italy's Eni arrives in Venezuelan waters
Reuters | Caracas | Updated: 11-06-2022 02:26 IST | Created: 11-06-2022 02:24 IST
- Country:
- Venezuela Rb
An oil tanker chartered to carry 650,000 barrels of diluted crude oil for Italy's Eni SpA on Friday arrived in Venezuelan waters, according to a document from state-run oil firm Petroleos de Venezuela.
The Venezuelan crude cargo will be the first for Eni following a United States authorization issued last month allowing the resumption of an oil-for-debt deal that was halted by the Trump administration in 2020.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- a United States
- Italy
- Trump
- Venezuelan
- Eni SpA
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Soccer-Italy's Mancini defends picking Euro 2020 heroes for disastrous World Cup campaign
Italy Church's limited sexual abuse investigation disappoints victims
Italy's Draghi discusses wheat exports with Ukraine's Zelenskiy
Italy's monkeypox cases rise to 12, one more suspected - health ministry
Italy's Draghi discusses unblocking ports with Ukraine's Zelenskiy