Huge smoke cloud seen after blast in Ukraine city with chemical plant -RIA news agency

A huge cloud of smoke could be seen rising into the air on Saturday after an explosion in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Avdiivka, which houses a chemical plant, the Russian news agency RIA quoted one of its reporters as saying. Avdiivka, currently held by Ukrainian forces, lies just to the north of the city of Donetsk, which is controlled by Russian-speaking separatists.

Reuters | Updated: 12-06-2022 00:45 IST | Created: 12-06-2022 00:45 IST
A huge cloud of smoke could be seen rising into the air on Saturday after an explosion in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Avdiivka, which houses a chemical plant, the Russian news agency RIA quoted one of its reporters as saying.

Avdiivka, currently held by Ukrainian forces, lies just to the north of the city of Donetsk, which is controlled by Russian-speaking separatists. RIA posted video it said had been taken from Donetsk which showed a large smoke cloud rising from Avdiivka.

Reuters was unable to immediately to confirm the RIA report or the authenticity of the video. In early May, at least 10 people were killed and 15 wounded by Russian shelling of a coking plant in Avdiivka, the regional governor said.

The coking plant belongs to Ukrainian steel company Metinvest BV, which in March said shells had hit the territory of the plant, damaging some of its facilities. The plant had already suspended operations following Russia's invasion.

