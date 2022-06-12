Left Menu

J-K: 3 terrorists killed in encounter in Pulwama

A total of three terrorists were killed in an encounter that broke out at the Drabgam area of Pulwama, informed the officials on Sunday.

ANI | Pulwama (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 12-06-2022 06:14 IST | Created: 12-06-2022 06:14 IST
J-K: 3 terrorists killed in encounter in Pulwama
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A total of three terrorists were killed in an encounter that broke out at the Drabgam area of Pulwama, informed the officials on Sunday. "PulwamaEncounterUpdate: 02 more terrorists killed (Total 3). Identification and affiliation being ascertained. Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered. Search going on," tweeted Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The officials listed out the identity of one of the terrorists as Junaid Sheergojri. "All three killed. Terrorists are locals, linked with terror outfit LeT. One of them has been identified as Junaid Sheergojri, involved in killing of our colleague Martyr Reyaz Ahmad on May 13," said Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir.

Earlier, one terrorist was killed by the Jammu and Kashmir police in an encounter at the Drabgam area of Pulwama. The encounter began at around 6.55 pm and the Kashmir Zone police informed about it in a tweet.

Further details awaited (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Newly discovered fast radio burst challenges what astronomers know about these powerful astronomical phenomena

Newly discovered fast radio burst challenges what astronomers know about the...

 Global
2
INTERVIEW-Canada accuses China of 'very concerning' behaviour in aerial spat

INTERVIEW-Canada accuses China of 'very concerning' behaviour in aerial spat

 Canada
3
Health News Roundup: Beijing warns of 'explosive' COVID outbreak as Shanghai begins mass testing; U.S. drops COVID testing for incoming international air travelers and more

Health News Roundup: Beijing warns of 'explosive' COVID outbreak as Shanghai...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA to form scientific team to study UFOs; Diabetes may increase long COVID risk; COVID while pregnant linked to baby brain development issues and more

Science News Roundup: NASA to form scientific team to study UFOs; Diabetes m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022