J-K: 3 terrorists killed in encounter in Pulwama
A total of three terrorists were killed in an encounter that broke out at the Drabgam area of Pulwama, informed the officials on Sunday.
- Country:
- India
A total of three terrorists were killed in an encounter that broke out at the Drabgam area of Pulwama, informed the officials on Sunday. "PulwamaEncounterUpdate: 02 more terrorists killed (Total 3). Identification and affiliation being ascertained. Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered. Search going on," tweeted Jammu and Kashmir Police.
The officials listed out the identity of one of the terrorists as Junaid Sheergojri. "All three killed. Terrorists are locals, linked with terror outfit LeT. One of them has been identified as Junaid Sheergojri, involved in killing of our colleague Martyr Reyaz Ahmad on May 13," said Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir.
Earlier, one terrorist was killed by the Jammu and Kashmir police in an encounter at the Drabgam area of Pulwama. The encounter began at around 6.55 pm and the Kashmir Zone police informed about it in a tweet.
Further details awaited (ANI)
ALSO READ
Texas school shooting: Police 'wrong' for waiting to storm gunman as students pleaded for help
Uvalde school police chief faulted in shooting response
Mizoram Police rescues 468 exotic animals
Police: 3 wounded, taken to hospital after Chicago shooting
Punjab Police withdraws security of political leaders, Takht jathedars, officers