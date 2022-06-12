Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat calls for impartial probe into ink attack on woman

A woman who levelled rape allegations against the son of a Rajasthan minister was attacked with ink in the National Capital, an official said on Sunday. "The case has been registered in Shaheen Bagh police station and further investigation is on," said Delhi Police.

Speaking about the matter, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat told ANI, "Whatever incident has happened, it is very unfortunate. The government should work with a lot of sensitivity in such a high-profile case. Delhi Police should be completely impartial in this matter. The investigation should be done because there is a matter related to the reputation of a girl. The way she is being intimidated, then definitely there should be stern action against the culprits in this regard." According to him, a criminal must be punished no matter whichever is the ruling party. "The investigation of this case must be impartial," he added.

According to reports, the girl, who accused the son of a Rajasthan minister of rape, was publicly attacked in Delhi by throwing a chemical-like substance. The victim told that unknown youths threatened her to withdraw the case. At present, Shaheen Bagh Police is investigating the matter.

On 11.6.22 a PCR call was received that some miscreants have thrown something on a girl and run away. In this matter, we gave a statement that while she was walking with her mother near Kalindi Kunj Road two boys threw something on her and fled away. She was thoroughly examined at AIIMS Trauma Center. The blue liquid prima facie looks like ink. In the matter a case u/s 195 A/506/323/34 IPC has been registered in PS Shaheen Bagh. The investigation is underway. (ANI)

