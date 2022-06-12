Left Menu

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat calls for impartial probe into ink attack on woman

A woman who levelled rape allegations against the son of a Rajasthan minister was attacked with ink in the National Capital, an official said on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2022 14:54 IST | Created: 12-06-2022 14:54 IST
Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat calls for impartial probe into ink attack on woman
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A woman who levelled rape allegations against the son of a Rajasthan minister was attacked with ink in the National Capital, an official said on Sunday. "The case has been registered in Shaheen Bagh police station and further investigation is on," said Delhi Police.

Speaking about the matter, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat told ANI, "Whatever incident has happened, it is very unfortunate. The government should work with a lot of sensitivity in such a high-profile case. Delhi Police should be completely impartial in this matter. The investigation should be done because there is a matter related to the reputation of a girl. The way she is being intimidated, then definitely there should be stern action against the culprits in this regard." According to him, a criminal must be punished no matter whichever is the ruling party. "The investigation of this case must be impartial," he added.

According to reports, the girl, who accused the son of a Rajasthan minister of rape, was publicly attacked in Delhi by throwing a chemical-like substance. The victim told that unknown youths threatened her to withdraw the case. At present, Shaheen Bagh Police is investigating the matter.

On 11.6.22 a PCR call was received that some miscreants have thrown something on a girl and run away. In this matter, we gave a statement that while she was walking with her mother near Kalindi Kunj Road two boys threw something on her and fled away. She was thoroughly examined at AIIMS Trauma Center. The blue liquid prima facie looks like ink. In the matter a case u/s 195 A/506/323/34 IPC has been registered in PS Shaheen Bagh. The investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Newly discovered fast radio burst challenges what astronomers know about these powerful astronomical phenomena

Newly discovered fast radio burst challenges what astronomers know about the...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA to form scientific team to study UFOs; Diabetes may increase long COVID risk; COVID while pregnant linked to baby brain development issues and more

Science News Roundup: NASA to form scientific team to study UFOs; Diabetes m...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Beijing warns of 'explosive' COVID outbreak as Shanghai begins mass testing; U.S. drops COVID testing for incoming international air travelers and more

Health News Roundup: Beijing warns of 'explosive' COVID outbreak as Shanghai...

 Global
4
INTERVIEW-Canada accuses China of 'very concerning' behaviour in aerial spat

INTERVIEW-Canada accuses China of 'very concerning' behaviour in aerial spat

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022