Two silver for Indian lifters in Youth World Championships

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2022 16:20 IST | Created: 12-06-2022 16:16 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pxhere
India's Akansha Kishor Vyavhare won the silver medal in the 40kg category while Vijay Prajapati finished second in 49kg in the 2022 IWF Youth World Weightlifting Championships for men and women in Leon, Mexico.

The two silver medals were won on Saturday, the opening day of the event.

Akansha lifted a total of 127kg (59kg + 68kg), while Vijay managed to lift 175kg (78kg + 97kg).

Akansha is a trainee of SAI National Centre of Excellence, Aurangabad and Vijay is a trainee of NCOE Patiala.

''I would like to congratulate all the weightlifters for putting on a good show during 2022 IWF Youth World Weightlifting Championships at Leon and laud the efforts of Indian coaches who have trained the athletes in a short span of time in the national camps,'' said Sahdev Yadav, president of Indian Weightlifting Federation.

