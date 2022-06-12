Delhi LG, CM Kejriwal, Sisodia visit Aravalli forest area to explore possibility of recharging groundwater by harvesting rainwater

Delhi's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday visited the abandoned pits of Bhati Mines in the Aravalli forest area to explore the possibility of recharging Delhi's groundwater by harvesting rainwater. LG Saxena, Kejriwal and Sisodia directed the officials to prepare within 30 days a Master Plan for developing the large abundant pits therein, into reservoirs for collecting rain, flood and stormwater, recharging groundwater and enhancing the area into a world-class eco-tourism destination.

"Hon'ble CM Shri @ArvindKejriwal along with Hon'ble @LtGovDelhi Shri Vinai Kumar Saxena & Hon'ble Dy. CM Shri @msisodia visited the abandoned pits of Bhati Mines in the Aravalli forest area to explore the possibility of recharging Delhi's groundwater by harvesting rainwater," tweeted Delhi Chief Minister's office today. LG Saxena, Kejriwal and Sisodia were in unison on the desirability of developing the 14 pits, four large and 10 small, with a holding capacity of more than 800 million gallons of water, into reservoirs that would help recharge the city's groundwater.

Accordingly, it was decided to put in place, a Master Plan for Rejuvenation and Redevelopment of the Asola-Bhatti Mines area. The official data informed that low-lying inhabited areas outside the forest reserve witnesses a persistent waterlogging and flooding, about 35 per cent of which came from the gradient of the higher mines area itself. Apart from this, the main drains flowing right outside the forest area were also prone to overflowing during the monsoon.

Officials were directed to hold the water flowing down the slopes by constructing a bund on one hand, and devise ways and means to pressure-lift the collected water thus, as also to channelise and pressure lift the water from the drains and low-lying inhabited areas into the Bhatti Mines pits. At the same time, it was directed that plantation of one lakh flowering trees that include Moringa, Chembu or Honey Tree, Jamun and special variety of Bamboo etc shall be undertaken. The eco-tourism component of the Master Plan will include provisions of creating butterfly trails, wildlife trails, cycle tracks, walking tracks, bird-watching spots and ropeways amongst others. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)