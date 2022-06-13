Lithuania seeks to decouple from Russian power grid in 2024, a year ahead of schedule

Lithuania seeks to decouple from the Russian power grid in 2024, a year ahead of schedule, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said on Monday.

"Let's not leave any opportunities for the aggressor to use energy as a tool of political manipulation", Nauseda was quoted as saying in a statement released after his meeting with EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson in Vilnius.

"The fastest possible coupling to the European electricity grid would increase the energy security of the Baltic States and the European Union as a whole", Nauseda said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)