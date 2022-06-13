Left Menu

Kyiv suspends exports of Ukrainian gas, coal and fuel oil

Updated: 13-06-2022 19:34 IST | Created: 13-06-2022 19:33 IST
  • Ukraine

The Ukrainian government has approved moves to suspend exports of Ukrainian gas, coal and fuel oil because of Russia's invasion.

A government resolution published on Monday included coal, fuel oil and domestically produced gas in a list of commodities whose export is prohibited at a time of war. It said this was connected to "the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine and the imposition of martial law in Ukraine."

