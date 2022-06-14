Left Menu

EU lawmaker committees object to planned 'green' label for gas, nuclear investments

Two European Parliament committees on Tuesday supported an attempt to stop the EU labelling gas and nuclear energy as climate-friendly investments. The committee voted in favour of a resolution which attempts to block EU rules that would label gas and nuclear energy investments as sustainable in the EU's so-called "taxonomy".

Two European Parliament committees on Tuesday supported an attempt to stop the EU labelling gas and nuclear energy as climate-friendly investments.

The committee voted in favour of a resolution which attempts to block EU rules that would label gas and nuclear energy investments as sustainable in the EU's so-called "taxonomy". The full parliament will vote in early July on the resolution. Support from at least half of its 705 lawmakers would block the EU gas and nuclear rules.

