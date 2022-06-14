Left Menu

Oil tanker docks at Libya’s Es Sider port despite blockage by groups - engineers

Reuters | Benghazi | Updated: 14-06-2022 17:52 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 17:41 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Libya

An oil tanker has docked but has yet to load at Libya's Es Sider port, engineers said on Tuesday, despite groups saying that the port was closed.

Last Thursday, groups at Libya's Es Sider and Ras Lanuf oil terminals closed them and exports were halted in an apparent expansion of a partial blockade of the country's energy output.

