MCD announces corruption complaint cell, issues helpline numbers

Additional Deputy Commissioner HQ will be the officer-in-charge of the cell, a public notice issued by the MCD read.Any person can file or lodge complaints on corruption pertaining to the corporation in writing or through e-mail.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-06-2022 18:35 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 18:35 IST
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Tuesday announced the setting up of a Corruption Complaint Cell and issued helpline numbers and an e-mail address for filing graft-related complaints, officials said.

According to civic officials, the cell was constituted by the MCD on Sunday which will work under the supervision of the additional commissioner.

''The general public is informed that Corruption Complaint Cell has been set up by MCD to deal with the complaints of corruption against municipal officials and departments. Additional Deputy Commissioner (HQ) will be the officer-in-charge of the cell,'' a public notice issued by the MCD read.

Any person can file or lodge complaints on corruption pertaining to the corporation in writing or through e-mail. The public notice said the complainants can write to the Corruption Complaint Cell, Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Dr S P M Civic Centre, 2nd floor, E-1 Block, Jawahar Lal Nehru Marg, New Delhi-110002.

The complainants can also dial 011-23225231 or e-mail their complaints to commissioner.ccc@mcd.nic.in.

