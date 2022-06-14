EDF will keep UK coal-fired power station online over winter, business minister says
British business minister Kwasi Kwarteng said on Tuesday EDF had agreed to keep its West Burton coal-fired power station online over winter and discussions are ongoing with two other plants about doing the same.
"With uncertainty in Europe following the invasion (of Ukraine), it's right we explore all options to bolster supply," Kwarteng said on Twitter. "If we have available back-up power, let's keep it online just in case. I'm not taking chances."
