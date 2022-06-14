Left Menu

EDF will keep UK coal-fired power station online over winter, business minister says

Reuters | London | Updated: 14-06-2022 19:42 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 19:35 IST
EDF will keep UK coal-fired power station online over winter, business minister says
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British business minister Kwasi Kwarteng said on Tuesday EDF had agreed to keep its West Burton coal-fired power station online over winter and discussions are ongoing with two other plants about doing the same.

"With uncertainty in Europe following the invasion (of Ukraine), it's right we explore all options to bolster supply," Kwarteng said on Twitter. "If we have available back-up power, let's keep it online just in case. I'm not taking chances."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

 Global
2
SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

South Africa
3
NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling picture

NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling pi...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot and mouth disease; Pfizer COVID vaccines safe and effective for small children, FDA staff say and more

Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot an...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022