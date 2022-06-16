Ukraine's president hails solidarity shown by four visiting European leaders
Reuters | Updated: 16-06-2022 17:42 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 17:42 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy thanked the leaders of France, Germany, Italy and Romania for showing solidarity with his country by visiting Kyiv on Thursday.
"We appreciate your solidarity with our country and people," Zelenskiy wrote on the Telegram messaging app.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kremlin says talks with Zelenskiy possible, but negotiations stalled
Ukraine soccer win brings joy to military in war with Russia - Zelenskiy
France's interior minister admits mistakes at CL final
France to give queen Republican Guard horse for her jubilee
France's Macron could lose lower house majority, poll shows