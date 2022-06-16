Left Menu

SIT formed to probe jumbo death in Odisha

The Divisional Forest Officer DFO of Athagarh will no longer be a part of the investigation, they said.The Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change in a letter to the Principal Chief Conservator of Forest Wildlife and Wildlife Warden had sought an action taken report ATR from the state forest department on the death of a 10-year-old male elephant due to gunshot wounds in Athagarh forest division of Cuttack district.The Centre had also suggested to the state government to take strict action against the poachers and persons involved in the killing of the jumbo.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 16-06-2022 19:44 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 19:37 IST
SIT formed to probe jumbo death in Odisha
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A day after the Centre sought an action taken report from the Odisha government on the killing of a young tusker allegedly by poachers in Cuttack district, the state forest department Thursday formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the incident. The SIT would also investigate the recovery of skeletal parts of three other jumbos from Athagarh forest division area in Cuttack district recently, officials said.

The office of the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) said that a three-member SIT headed by the Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) will comprise a wildlife conservator and a senior officer of the Odisha Crime Branch. The Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Athagarh will no longer be a part of the investigation, they said.

The Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change in a letter to the Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) and Wildlife Warden had sought an action taken report (ATR) from the state forest department on the death of a 10-year-old male elephant due to gunshot wounds in Athagarh forest division of Cuttack district.

The Centre had also suggested to the state government to take strict action against the poachers and persons involved in the killing of the jumbo. It suggested that legal action be initiated against the culprits under the provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. The tusker died on Tuesday and the animal had sustained gunshot wounds on the ear, trunk, neck, and legs on June 7. Union Minister for Forest and Climate Change Minister Bhupender Yadav pointed out on Wednesday that elephant has been given the highest protection under Wild Life Protection Act.

"The Ministry has taken cognizance of the incident and the matter has been taken up with the state government for strict action against the poachers to ensure protection of our wildlife heritage," he tweeted.

Yadav's tweet was in response to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's tweet on the death of the elephant.

The forest officials also on Tuesday found skeletal remains of one more elephant from Chandragiri reserve forest under Badamba range of Athagarh forest division.

Earlier this month, a team of the special task force of the Odisha crime branch had exhumed the skeletons of two jumbos from a place on the foothills of Chandragiri hills in the Gopinathpur section of the same forest range.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: Report

Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: R...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in drinking water; Ancient DNA solves mystery over the origin of medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in dri...

 Global
3
Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

South Africa
4
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022