Countrywide stir needed to stall Agnipath scheme: Tikait

PTI | Haridwar | Updated: 16-06-2022 22:48 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 22:48 IST
Countrywide stir needed to stall Agnipath scheme: Tikait
Bhartiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait on Thursday opposed the Centre’s ''Agnipath'' scheme for recruitment to the armed forces, saying a countrywide movement is needed to stall it.

On farmers' issues, Tikait said the country now needs another big movement.

''Till now, the youth were getting at least 15 years' service in the armed forces and a pension post-retirement but after the implementation of this scheme, when they retire from the services of the armed forces, they will return home without pension,'' Tikait said.

''Going by this logic, there should be a similar law for MLAs and MPs contesting the elections,'' he said stressing that a countrywide stir is required to stall it.

''MLAs and MPs can contest elections up to the age of 90 years and can also avail pension. But imposing retirement on the youth just after four years of service is unfair. We won't let it happen,'' said the BKU leader who was in the forefront of the agitation against the Centre’s now-withdrawn agriculture laws.

The BKU will agitate against the Agnipath scheme, he said. On the withdrawal of the farm laws, he said, ''Farmers have seen the way to Delhi and four lakh tractors are ready. There is a need for a big agitation on the issue in the country.'' PTI COR ALM RDK

