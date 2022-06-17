Lebanon, Egypt to sign 'final' gas deal on June 21 – spokesperson

Lebanon and Egypt are set to sign a "final" gas import agreement on June 21, a Lebanese energy ministry spokesperson told Reuters.

The plan first floated in the summer of 2021, is part of a U.S.-backed effort to address Lebanon's crippling power shortages using Egyptian gas to be supplied via Jordan and Syria. A U.S. official said earlier this week that final approval of the agreement between the countries would allow Washington to evaluate whether the deal was in compliance with U.S. sanctions on Syria, after which gas could "finally flow"

Egypt's ambassador to Lebanon did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The United States enacted the Caesar Act in 2019 allowing it to freeze assets of anyone dealing with Syria, with the aim of forcing President Bashar al-Assad to stop an 11-year civil war and agree a political solution.

Lebanon has said the Egyptian gas, combined with a separate deal to import electricity from Jordan, could raise the country's power supply from just a couple of hours a day to up to 10 hours per day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)