Russian and S.Arabian officials agree to meeting later in 2022 -RIA
Russia and Saudi Arabia have agreed to hold an intergovernmental commission meeting in the second half of 2022, news agency RIA cited Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak as saying.
Novak held talks with Saudi Arabian energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman on Thursday and discussed oil prices and market balance forecasts.
Novak on Thursday underscored the importance of continued cooperation within the OPEC+ alliance in order to avoid a collapse in the oil market. Novak also said he had discussed new projects for gas production with a delegation from Vietnam.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Saudi Arabian
- Alexander Novak
- Vietnam
- Novak
- Saudi Arabia
- Salman
ALSO READ
Top US official to visit S Korea, Philippines, Vietnam, Laos from June 5-14
Rajnath Singh to visit Vietnam from June 8-10
Rajnath Singh to embark on 3-day visit to Vietnam
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh to visit Vietnam from June 8-10
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh arrives in Vietnam on three-day visit