Left Menu

Russian and S.Arabian officials agree to meeting later in 2022 -RIA

Reuters | Updated: 17-06-2022 16:33 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 16:15 IST
Russian and S.Arabian officials agree to meeting later in 2022 -RIA
Alexander Novak Image Credit: Twitter(@novakav1)

Russia and Saudi Arabia have agreed to hold an intergovernmental commission meeting in the second half of 2022, news agency RIA cited Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak as saying.

Novak held talks with Saudi Arabian energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman on Thursday and discussed oil prices and market balance forecasts.

Novak on Thursday underscored the importance of continued cooperation within the OPEC+ alliance in order to avoid a collapse in the oil market. Novak also said he had discussed new projects for gas production with a delegation from Vietnam.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in drinking water; Ancient DNA solves mystery over the origin of medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in dri...

 Global
3
Air India decides to procure Airbus A350 aircraft; first plane's delivery likely by March 2023

Air India decides to procure Airbus A350 aircraft; first plane's delivery li...

 India
4
Sanctions on Russia already hitting remittance-dependent countries in Central Asia: IOM

Sanctions on Russia already hitting remittance-dependent countries in Centra...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022