Putin defends 'open economy', foreign economic ties despite sanctions

Reuters | Updated: 17-06-2022 19:06 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 19:06 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin told the St Petersburg Economic Forum on Friday Moscow would continue to develop as an "open economy" despite unprecedented Western sanctions imposed after it sent forces into neighbouring Ukraine.

Putin said Russia would keep dealing with Western companies and that he hoped gas flows would increase via new routes.

He added that Russia would continue to expand economic cooperation "with those who want it".

