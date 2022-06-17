Left Menu

Putin says other companies will replace those that withdraw from Russia

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 17-06-2022 20:23 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 20:19 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that other companies will replace those that withdraw from Russia over what it calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine.

Hundreds of Western companies have left Russia in the past four months including oil and energy majors. Companies such as McDonald's, Renault and Enel have written down hundreds of millions of dollars in losses as they sell assets at cut prices.

