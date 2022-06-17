Putin says other companies will replace those that withdraw from Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that other companies will replace those that withdraw from Russia over what it calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine.
Hundreds of Western companies have left Russia in the past four months including oil and energy majors. Companies such as McDonald's, Renault and Enel have written down hundreds of millions of dollars in losses as they sell assets at cut prices.
