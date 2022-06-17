Left Menu

Mexico says Pemex to spend $2 bln to lower methane emissions

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 17-06-2022 22:41 IST
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday state-run oil and gas company Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) would spend $2 billion in direct investments and international credits to lower its methane emissions by up to 98%.

He also said Mexico is exploring the creation of solar parks near the U.S. border and transmission lines that could export power to California and other U.S. states.

