Mexico says Pemex to spend $2 bln to lower methane emissions
Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 17-06-2022 22:41 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 22:41 IST
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday state-run oil and gas company Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) would spend $2 billion in direct investments and international credits to lower its methane emissions by up to 98%.
He also said Mexico is exploring the creation of solar parks near the U.S. border and transmission lines that could export power to California and other U.S. states.
