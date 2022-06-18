Left Menu

Odisha at cusp of economic revolution: PwC India head

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 18-06-2022 11:33 IST | Created: 18-06-2022 11:33 IST
Odisha is poised for massive industrial and economic growth and PwC India is committed to contribute to it, a top official of the multinational firm said.

PwC India had launched its new office in Bhubaneswar recently and collaborated with industry association FICCI to organise a symposium named 'Reimagining Odisha: Unlocking the opportunities for Economic Transformation'.

''Odisha is at the cusp of an economic revolution and we are happy to partner stakeholders like FICCI in this journey to help the state emerge as an economic powerhouse,'' PwC India chairperson Sanjeev Krishan said.

''With our local presence, we aim to get closer to the issues at hand and proactively look at ways to make a difference that will help the state and its industrial and economic ecosystem achieve its full potential,'' Krishan added.

FICCI Odisha State Council chairperson Ranjan Naik said the state was transitioning from an economy of iron ore to steel, and coal, bauxite to aluminium with a host of value-added products.

''As the Indian economy grows, Odisha will soon be host to 200 MTPA (million tonnes per annum) steel facilities and 15 MT aluminium production facility,'' Naik said.

He underlined that the industries needed to embrace the environmental, social and governance factors in letter and spirit.

''There is an increasing need for technology integration and community engagement,'' Naik added.

