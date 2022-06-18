Agnipath protests: Andhra police detains Army training centres' owner over suspicion of arson in Secunderabad

Andhra Pradesh Police on Saturday detained a man named Subba Rao who ran Army training centres in Palnadu district on the suspicion that he is the conspirator in Thursday's arson at Secunderabad Railway station in Telangana, said the police. He will further be handed over to Railway Police, added the police.

Earlier on Friday, Police arrested more than 100 protestors accused of involvement in arson at Secunderabad railway station, said sources. An FIR was registered by Railway police against protestors who torched vehicles, as per the sources.

Earlier on Friday, Railway Police registered a case against protestors who set a train on fire and damaged railway property in Telangana's Secunderabad during a protest against the Centre's Agnipath scheme. Around 1500 to 3000 people protested. They held stone-pelting also in which some police personnel got injured, said the police.

Agitators had vandalised the Secunderabad Railway Station and set a train ablaze during a protest against the Centre's Agnipath scheme on Friday. The protestors had vandalised the windows of a train and torched a two-wheeler on tracks and a few bags on the platform. Protestors had also vandalised a TSRTC bus at Secunderabad bus station.

Telangana Police had resorted to aerial firing to disperse the angry crowd at the railway station.In other parts of the country like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, protestors demonstrated for the third consecutive day. At the Secunderabad Railway station, protestors had vandalised the windows of a train and torched a two-wheeler on tracks and a few bags on the platform. The Railway has discontinued trains to the area.

Earlier, protesters had torched compartments of a train in Samastipur and those in another train at Lakhisarai station. (ANI)

