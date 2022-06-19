Left Menu

Russian missiles destroy fuel depot in east Ukraine town, injure 11 - official

Three Russian missiles destroyed a fuel storage depot in the eastern Ukrainian town of Novomoskovsk on Saturday, the head of the regional administration said in an online message. Valentyn Reznichenko posted a picture of what he said was a large blaze at the depot. Novomoskovsk lies just to the north east of Dnipro, the regional capital.

Reuters | Updated: 19-06-2022 00:56 IST | Created: 19-06-2022 00:56 IST
Three Russian missiles destroyed a fuel storage depot in the eastern Ukrainian town of Novomoskovsk on Saturday, the head of the regional administration said in an online message.

Valentyn Reznichenko posted a picture of what he said was a large blaze at the depot. Novomoskovsk lies just to the north east of Dnipro, the regional capital. Reznichenko later said 11 people had been injured and one was in critical condition.

