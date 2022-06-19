Left Menu

PM Modi urges people to practice Yoga for good health, wellness amid rising lifestyle-related ailments

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said Yoga has become more important in the present era when non-communicable and lifestyle-related ailments are on the rise.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2022 12:41 IST | Created: 19-06-2022 12:41 IST
PM Modi urges people to practice Yoga for good health, wellness amid rising lifestyle-related ailments
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said Yoga has become more important in the present era when non-communicable and lifestyle-related ailments are on the rise. The Prime Minister urged the people to practice Yoga for good health and wellness. He has also shared a video on Yoga.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi shared his thoughts on Yoga along with sharing a video with different asanas. "The importance of Yoga becomes even more in the present era when non-communicable and lifestyle-related ailments are on the rise, particularly among the youth. Practice Yoga for good health and wellness," PM Modi tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the International Yoga Day celebrations from the Mysuru Palace Grounds on June 21, according to Ayush Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. The event will also witness the participation of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. June 21 is observed as International Yoga Day, recognising the benefits of the ancient Indian practice of Yoga.

Nearly 15,000 yoga enthusiasts will perform yoga, and the event will be organized with the support of members of parliament, departments of the Government of Karnataka, ministers, revered yoga gurus and some other institutions, Sonowal said at a press conference. The theme of celebration of the 8th edition of the International Day of Yoga (IDY) 2022 across the globe is 'Yoga for Humanity, as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his 'Mann ki Baat' address.

Focusing on Yoga for Humanity, special programmes have been designed this year for specially-abled people, the transgender population, women and children. Human values that are an integral part of yoga education in schools are also in focus. Meanwhile, a total of 75 ministers of the Central Government will perform Yoga at 75 historical and cultural sites in the country.

"As many as 75 ministers have been designated to participate in the Yoga programs at 75 historical and cultural places to mark the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav that is being celebrated across the country," sources told ANI. Home Minister Amit Shah will participate in Yoga programs at the famous Jyotirlinga Trimbakeshwar temple complex in Nashik, Maharashtra on Yoga Day, while Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will participate in a Yoga program in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu on Yoga Day. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TN CM questions CWMA's decision to discuss Mekedatu dam issue, says team will meet Jal Shakti Minister

TN CM questions CWMA's decision to discuss Mekedatu dam issue, says team wil...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna's variant COVID vaccine; WHO panel backs use of Omicron-adapted vaccine as booster dose and more

Health News Roundup: EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna's variant CO...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna's variant COVID vaccine; Early Omicron infection unlikely to protect against current variants and more

Health News Roundup: EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna's variant CO...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: South Korea's Innospace to launch rocket from Brazil in December -official; China finds signs of water in moon's 'Ocean of Storms' and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea's Innospace to launch rocket from Brazil i...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022