Chhattisgarh: Live wire falls on farm fence, farmer electrocuted

A 26-year-old farmer died in Durg in Chhattisgarh after he came in contact with the barbed wire fence around his farm on which a live electric cable had fallen, officials said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday in Ghotha village under Dhamdha development block when Anand Barle was working on his vegetable farm, the official said. ''Barle had taken a temporary electricity supply connection for his farm. The live wire snapped and was lying on the fencing around the farm. When the farmer touched the barbed wire, he suffered electric shock. He was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival,'' he said.

An accidental death report has been registered in this connection, the official added.

