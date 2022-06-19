Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Live wire falls on farm fence, farmer electrocuted

A 26-year-old farmer died in Durg in Chhattisgarh after he came in contact with the barbed wire fence around his farm on which a live electric cable had fallen, officials said on Sunday.The incident took place on Saturday in Ghotha village under Dhamdha development block when Anand Barle was working on his vegetable farm, the official said.

PTI | Durg | Updated: 19-06-2022 17:23 IST | Created: 19-06-2022 17:21 IST
Chhattisgarh: Live wire falls on farm fence, farmer electrocuted
Representative image (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 26-year-old farmer died in Durg in Chhattisgarh after he came in contact with the barbed wire fence around his farm on which a live electric cable had fallen, officials said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday in Ghotha village under Dhamdha development block when Anand Barle was working on his vegetable farm, the official said. ''Barle had taken a temporary electricity supply connection for his farm. The live wire snapped and was lying on the fencing around the farm. When the farmer touched the barbed wire, he suffered electric shock. He was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival,'' he said.

An accidental death report has been registered in this connection, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TN CM questions CWMA's decision to discuss Mekedatu dam issue, says team will meet Jal Shakti Minister

TN CM questions CWMA's decision to discuss Mekedatu dam issue, says team wil...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna's variant COVID vaccine; WHO panel backs use of Omicron-adapted vaccine as booster dose and more

Health News Roundup: EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna's variant CO...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: South Korea's Innospace to launch rocket from Brazil in December -official; China finds signs of water in moon's 'Ocean of Storms' and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea's Innospace to launch rocket from Brazil i...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna's variant COVID vaccine; Early Omicron infection unlikely to protect against current variants and more

Health News Roundup: EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna's variant CO...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022