Three killed in lightning strikes in Maha

Three men were killed in separate incidents of lightning strikes in Maharashtras Nagpur district, police said on Sunday.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 19-06-2022 23:24 IST | Created: 19-06-2022 23:15 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Three men were killed in separate incidents of lightning strikes in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, police said on Sunday. Dinesh Kamble (32) and Babarao Ingale (60), both farmers, were killed when the bolt from the sky struck their hut in Perth Muktapur village amid heavy rain on Saturday. In Hiwarmath village, Yogesh Patil (23) was killed when he was struck by lightning while working in his farm, an official said.

A case of accidental death was registered by the police.

