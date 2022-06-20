Left Menu

EU's top diplomat calls Russia's blockade of Ukrainian grain a war crime

Russia is committing a war crime by blocking the export of millions of tonnes of Ukrainian grain, the European Union's foreign policy chief said on Monday as EU foreign ministers met to discuss ways to free up the crop amid a global food crisis.

Reuters | Updated: 20-06-2022 15:29 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 15:27 IST
EU's top diplomat calls Russia's blockade of Ukrainian grain a war crime
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Russia is committing a war crime by blocking the export of millions of tonnes of Ukrainian grain, the European Union's foreign policy chief said on Monday as EU foreign ministers met to discuss ways to free up the crop amid a global food crisis. Ukraine is one of the top wheat suppliers globally, but its shipments have stalled and more than 20 million tonnes of grain have been trapped in silos since Russia invaded the country in February and subsequently blocked its ports.

Russia denies responsibility for the food crisis, blaming it on Western sanctions imposed on Moscow that have led to a jump in global food prices and warnings by the United Nations of hunger in poorer countries that rely heavily on imported grain. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell called on Russia to open up the Black Sea routes crucial for exporting any larger quantity of Ukrainian grain.

"One cannot imagine that millions of tonnes of wheat remain blocked in Ukraine while in the rest of the world people are suffering hunger," he told reporters as he arrived for the talks in Luxembourg. "This is a real war crime." Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on June 8 that the onus was on Ukraine to solve issues with grain shipments by de-mining the approaches to its Black Sea ports and that Moscow needed to take no action because it had already made the necessary commitments.

The EU supports efforts by the United Nations to broker a deal to resume Ukraine's sea exports in return for facilitating Russian food and fertilizer exports, but that would need Moscow's green light. Meanwhile, Germany and other countries are working on enabling grain transport via land routes to release at least some of the crop as the new harvest is starting while part of the old harvest is still sitting in Ukrainian silos.

Kyiv harvested a record 84 million tonnes of grain in clean weight in 2021, up from 65 million tonnes in 2020. This year, farmers have sown 14.2 million hectares of spring grains, down from 16.9 million hectares in 2021 because of the Russian invasion, according to Ukraine's agriculture ministry.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said Berlin supported Poland and Romania in adapting their railways to facilitate grain export by land. "It is clear that, in the end, we will certainly not be able to get out all grain but if we even just manage to free part of it, on various routes, then this will help as we are facing this global challenge," she told reporters in Luxembourg.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Socially isolated people have differently wired brains and poorer cognition – new research

Socially isolated people have differently wired brains and poorer cognition ...

 China
2
2 held for rape, murder of tribal girl found dead at farm in Maha

2 held for rape, murder of tribal girl found dead at farm in Maha

 India
3
Cerebellum contributes to higher cognitive functions: Study

Cerebellum contributes to higher cognitive functions: Study

 United States
4
Study discovers receptor that may reduce necessity for chemo and radiation pre-T cell therapy

Study discovers receptor that may reduce necessity for chemo and radiation p...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022