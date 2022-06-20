Left Menu

Ukraine has gas transit capacity spare to offset Nord Stream 1 flows-operator

Ukraine has around 109 million cubic metres (mcm) a day of spare gas capacity through a transit route to Europe which could be used to offset lower flows through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, Ukraine's gas transmission operator said on Monday. Last week, Russia's state-controlled gas firm Gazprom said it was reducing gas supply via Nord Stream 1, which runs under the Baltic Sea to Germany, cutting supply by around 40%.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 20-06-2022 16:00 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 15:51 IST
Ukraine has gas transit capacity spare to offset Nord Stream 1 flows-operator
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine has around 109 million cubic meters (mcm) a day of spare gas capacity through a transit route to Europe which could be used to offset lower flows through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, Ukraine's gas transmission operator said on Monday.

Last week, Russia's state-controlled gas firm Gazprom said it was reducing gas supply via Nord Stream 1, which runs under the Baltic Sea to Germany, cutting supply by around 40%. In May, GTSOU, which operates Ukraine's gas system, suspended the flow of gas through a transit point called Sokhranivka, which delivers almost a third of the fuel piped from Russia to Europe through Ukraine, but said it could move the flows to the Sudzha interconnection point further west.

Ukraine has remained a major transit route for Russian gas to Europe even after Moscow's invasion. But Gazprom said then it was "technologically impossible" to shift all volumes to the Sudzha point. GTSOU chief executive Sergiy Makogon told Reuters in an interview that the Sudzha point's technical capacity was 244 mcm/day.

Gazprom has already paid and booked 77.2 mcm/day capacity on the Sudzha route but its current nominations, or requests for gas, stand at 41.7 mcm/day, he added. In addition, GTSOU has said that Gazprom can transfer 32.4 mcm/day booked capacity from Sokhranivka to the Sudzha point but it has not used this option. Total spare capacity amounts to 109.8 mcm/day.

Makogon rejected Gazprom's claims that transferring flows through Sudzha is technically impossible, saying that transit through the Sudzha route reached its technical capacity in 2018 and 2019. "They (Gazprom) are not interested in supplying more to Europe. They want to push gas prices higher," he said.

Dutch wholesale gas prices, the European benchmark, were up 7% on Monday. In addition, there is 90 mcm/day of idle capacity via the Yamal-Europe pipeline, which transits natural gas from Russia to Germany via Poland, and which has not been used for more than a month.

"This is not about gas transit revenue for Ukraine, which is about $100 million a month, it is more about the security of our pipelines," Makogon said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Socially isolated people have differently wired brains and poorer cognition – new research

Socially isolated people have differently wired brains and poorer cognition ...

 China
2
2 held for rape, murder of tribal girl found dead at farm in Maha

2 held for rape, murder of tribal girl found dead at farm in Maha

 India
3
Cerebellum contributes to higher cognitive functions: Study

Cerebellum contributes to higher cognitive functions: Study

 United States
4
Study discovers receptor that may reduce necessity for chemo and radiation pre-T cell therapy

Study discovers receptor that may reduce necessity for chemo and radiation p...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022