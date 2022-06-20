Ukraine has gas transit capacity spare to offset Nord Stream 1 flows-operator

Ukraine has around 109 million cubic meters (mcm) a day of spare gas capacity through a transit route to Europe which could be used to offset lower flows through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, Ukraine's gas transmission operator said on Monday.

Last week, Russia's state-controlled gas firm Gazprom said it was reducing gas supply via Nord Stream 1, which runs under the Baltic Sea to Germany, cutting supply by around 40%. In May, GTSOU, which operates Ukraine's gas system, suspended the flow of gas through a transit point called Sokhranivka, which delivers almost a third of the fuel piped from Russia to Europe through Ukraine, but said it could move the flows to the Sudzha interconnection point further west.

Ukraine has remained a major transit route for Russian gas to Europe even after Moscow's invasion. But Gazprom said then it was "technologically impossible" to shift all volumes to the Sudzha point. GTSOU chief executive Sergiy Makogon told Reuters in an interview that the Sudzha point's technical capacity was 244 mcm/day.

Gazprom has already paid and booked 77.2 mcm/day capacity on the Sudzha route but its current nominations, or requests for gas, stand at 41.7 mcm/day, he added. In addition, GTSOU has said that Gazprom can transfer 32.4 mcm/day booked capacity from Sokhranivka to the Sudzha point but it has not used this option. Total spare capacity amounts to 109.8 mcm/day.

Makogon rejected Gazprom's claims that transferring flows through Sudzha is technically impossible, saying that transit through the Sudzha route reached its technical capacity in 2018 and 2019. "They (Gazprom) are not interested in supplying more to Europe. They want to push gas prices higher," he said.

Dutch wholesale gas prices, the European benchmark, were up 7% on Monday. In addition, there is 90 mcm/day of idle capacity via the Yamal-Europe pipeline, which transits natural gas from Russia to Germany via Poland, and which has not been used for more than a month.

"This is not about gas transit revenue for Ukraine, which is about $100 million a month, it is more about the security of our pipelines," Makogon said.

