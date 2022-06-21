KCCI awards Telangana's T-fiber for 'ICT Transformation under Digital India'

Left Menu

Telangana Fiber Grid Corporation Ltd (T-Fiber) of the Telangana government's Information Technology, Electronics and Communications Department (ITE&C) received an award for 'ICT Transformation under Digital India' from the Knowledge Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) on Monday.

Telangana Fiber Grid Corporation Ltd (T-Fiber) of the Telangana government's Information Technology, Electronics and Communications Department (ITE&C) received an award for 'ICT Transformation under Digital India' from the Knowledge Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) on Monday. T-Fiber was felicitated with the said award during the KCCI's 5th Annual meet and Business Excellence Awards 2022.

KCCI is emerging as one of the most rapidly growing apex business organisations and one of India's Youngest Chamber of Commerce and Industry. KCCI started its journey from Gujarat, working towards India's overall growth, focusing on Small-Scale Industries, Skill development, Cluster development, promoting Next-gen business, Sustainability, Corporate Social Responsibility, Women Empowerment, Cyber security, Digital technology, Governance and Complete transparency.

It called on nominations from industries for multiple categories, and the IBI group from Delhi had nominated T-Fiber under the ICT category. After due diligence with other nominations, KCCI considered the T-Fiber's unique architecture with an end-to-end Optical Fiber Communication (OFC) network connecting Government institutions, Homes and Enterprises in rural Telangana and selected T-Fiber for the award. Sujai Karampuri Managing Director of T-Fiber received the said award from Gujarat's Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Purshottam Rupala, along with Secretary-General of KCCI Bharat Patel. Bollywood actress and model Ameesha Patel was also present at the event. (ANI)

