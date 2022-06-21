Sweden declares 'early warning' for potential gas supply disruptions
Reuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 21-06-2022 13:38 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 13:33 IST
- Country:
- Denmark
Sweden's energy agency said on Tuesday it had activated the first step of a three-stage emergency gas supply plan for Western and Southern parts of the country to prepare for possible disruptions of natural gas from Russia.
The move was made after neighboring Denmark, which supplies Sweden with piped gas, issued a similar warning on Monday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement