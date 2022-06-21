Left Menu

Sweden declares 'early warning' for potential gas supply disruptions

Reuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 21-06-2022 13:38 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Sweden's energy agency said on Tuesday it had activated the first step of a three-stage emergency gas supply plan for Western and Southern parts of the country to prepare for possible disruptions of natural gas from Russia.

The move was made after neighboring Denmark, which supplies Sweden with piped gas, issued a similar warning on Monday.

