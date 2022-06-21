Odisha govt announces ex-gratia of Rs 20 lakh each to kin of CRPF troops killed in Naxal attack

The Odisha government on Tuesday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 20 lakh each to the kin of the three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel who were killed in a Maoist attack in Nuapada district. The Odisha Police further informed that the state government has announced ex-gratia of Rs 20 lakhs to each of the martyrs' families. DGP expressed deep condolences to the bereaved families stating that operations would continue in the area to track down the Maoists.

Meanwhile, the state Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed his condolences on the demise of the CRPF personnel. Taking to Twitter, Patnaik wrote, "Shocked at the unfortunate incident in Nuapada District where 3 CRPF jawans laid down their lives fighting the Maoists valiantly. My condolences to the families of the Bravehearts."

On Tuesday afternoon, three CRPF personnel were killed in a Maoist attack in Odisha's Nuapada district, the force said. The CRPF personnel were part of a road opening party when they came under attack around 2.30 pm.

The troops of 19 Battalion CRPF were deployed for a road opening party near Sahajpani village under Boden police station in Naupada when they were attacked. The deceased CRPF troops have been identified as Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Shishupal Singh (Uttar Pradesh), ASI Shivlal and constable Dharmendra Singh (both Haryana).

"The troops retaliated forcing the Maoists to flee," the CRPF said. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

