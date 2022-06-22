Left Menu

Russia may cut off gas entirely, Europe needs to prepare - IEA

Reuters | London | Updated: 22-06-2022 17:17 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 17:02 IST
Russia may cut off gas entirely, Europe needs to prepare - IEA
International Energy Agency
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Russia may cut off gas to Europe entirely as it seeks to bolster its political leverage amid the Ukraine crisis, the head of the International Energy Agency said on Wednesday, adding that Europe needed to prepare now.

"Considering this recent behavior, I wouldn't rule out Russia continuing to find different issues here and there and continuing to find excuses to further reduce gas deliveries to Europe and maybe even cut it off completely," IEA executive director Fatih Birol said in a statement sent to Reuters.

"This is the reason Europe needs contingency plans".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look more peculiar than most?

NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look ...

 Global
2
Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seconds

Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seco...

 United States
3
3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

 United States
4
Check out this breathtaking picture of our neighbouring galaxy Andromeda captured by NASA/ESA telescopes

Check out this breathtaking picture of our neighbouring galaxy Andromeda cap...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022