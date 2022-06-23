Left Menu

GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. stocks end down slightly after early boost from Powell; oil falls

The S&P 500 energy sector was down 4.2%. The dollar fell alongside U.S. Treasury yields on fears the U.S. economy could slip into recession after Powell, in testimony to the U.S. Senate Banking Committee, said higher rates are painful but are the means the U.S. central bank has to slow inflation.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-06-2022 02:28 IST | Created: 23-06-2022 02:22 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. stocks end down slightly after early boost from Powell; oil falls
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United States

Major U.S. stock indexes ended down slightly Wednesday, losing early gains tied to remarks by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that the U.S. central bank is "strongly committed" to bringing down inflation, while sharply lower oil prices weighed on energy shares. The S&P 500 energy sector was down 4.2%.

The dollar fell alongside U.S. Treasury yields on fears the U.S. economy could slip into recession after Powell, in testimony to the U.S. Senate Banking Committee, said higher rates are painful but are the means the U.S. central bank has to slow inflation. "Like all Fed commentary, there are positives and negatives, but the overall message is the Fed is not backing away from rate hikes," said Tim Ghriskey, senior portfolio strategist at Ingalls & Snyder in New York.

The Fed recently raised its benchmark overnight interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point - its biggest hike since 1994. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 47.12 points, or 0.15%, to 30,483.13, the S&P 500 lost 4.9 points, or 0.13%, to 3,759.89 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 16.22 points, or 0.15%, to 11,053.08.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index lost 0.70% and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.49%. Investors are continuing to assess how worried they need to be about central banks potentially pushing the world economy into recession as they attempt to curb inflation with interest rate increases.

Minutes from the Bank of Japan's April policy meeting released Wednesday showed the central bank's concerns over the impact the plummeting currency could have on the country's business environment. The Japanese yen strengthened 0.27% versus the greenback at 136.24 per dollar.

In Treasuries, benchmark 10-year notes rose in price to yield 3.156%, from 3.305% late on Tuesday. U.S. crude fell $3.33 to settle at $106.19 a barrel while Brent dropped $2.91 to settle at $111.74.

U.S. President Joe Biden called on Congress to pass a three-month suspension of the federal gasoline tax to help combat record pump prices. Spot gold added 0.3% to $1,838.03 an ounce.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Mushroom extract supports clearing human papillomavirus (HPV) infections

Study: Mushroom extract supports clearing human papillomavirus (HPV) infecti...

 United States
2
Feeling of detachment after trauma has worse impact on mental health, reveals study

Feeling of detachment after trauma has worse impact on mental health, reveal...

 United States
3
China installs over 500 surveillance cameras in Gwadar city of Pakistan

China installs over 500 surveillance cameras in Gwadar city of Pakistan

 Pakistan
4
Health News Roundup: Moderna to build new vaccine facility in Britain; S.Korea reports first suspected monkeypox cases, tests underway and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna to build new vaccine facility in Britain; S.Kor...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022