We must all reduce gas consumption, Habeck tells Germans
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 23-06-2022 14:05 IST | Created: 23-06-2022 13:53 IST
- Country:
- Germany
German Economy Minister Robert Habeck called on Germans on Thursday to reduce their gas consumption in a national effort to conserve energy for the winter as the government triggered Phase 2 of its three-stage emergency gas plan.
"We are in an economic confrontation with Russia," Habeck told reporters as Germany entered Phase 2 due to reduced gas supply from Russia.
