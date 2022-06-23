We must all reduce gas consumption, Habeck tells Germans

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck called on Germans on Thursday to reduce their gas consumption in a national effort to conserve energy for the winter as the government triggered Phase 2 of its three-stage emergency gas plan.

"We are in an economic confrontation with Russia," Habeck told reporters as Germany entered Phase 2 due to reduced gas supply from Russia.

