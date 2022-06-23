Left Menu

We must all reduce gas consumption, Habeck tells Germans

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 23-06-2022 14:05 IST | Created: 23-06-2022 13:53 IST
We must all reduce gas consumption, Habeck tells Germans
Robert Habeck Image Credit: Instagram (Robert Habeck)
  • Country:
  • Germany

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck called on Germans on Thursday to reduce their gas consumption in a national effort to conserve energy for the winter as the government triggered Phase 2 of its three-stage emergency gas plan.

"We are in an economic confrontation with Russia," Habeck told reporters as Germany entered Phase 2 due to reduced gas supply from Russia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Mushroom extract supports clearing human papillomavirus (HPV) infections

Study: Mushroom extract supports clearing human papillomavirus (HPV) infecti...

 United States
2
Feeling of detachment after trauma has worse impact on mental health, reveals study

Feeling of detachment after trauma has worse impact on mental health, reveal...

 United States
3
China installs over 500 surveillance cameras in Gwadar city of Pakistan

China installs over 500 surveillance cameras in Gwadar city of Pakistan

 Pakistan
4
Health News Roundup: Moderna to build new vaccine facility in Britain; S.Korea reports first suspected monkeypox cases, tests underway and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna to build new vaccine facility in Britain; S.Kor...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022