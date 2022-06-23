Ukraine will be accepted as a candidate to join the European Union on Thursday, a move that will boost the country's morale as the battle with Russian troops for two cities in the east reached what one official called a "fearsome climax". FIGHTING

* Ukrainian forces are defending the eastern city of Sievierodonetsk and the nearby settlements of Zolote and Vovchoyrovka, Luhansk Governor Serhiy Gaidai said, though Russia had captured Loskutivka and Rai-Oleksandrivka to the south. * TASS news agency quoted pro-Moscow separatists as saying they had captured most of Vovchoyarivka, a village some 12 km (7.5 miles) southwest of the city of Lysychansk.

* According to Britain's defense ministry, Russian forces have highly likely advanced more than 5 km (3.11 miles) towards the southern approaches of Lysychansk since June 19. * Explosions were heard in Ukraine's southern city of Mykolaiv, Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych said, urging residents to take shelter. Russia's defense ministry said it had used high-precision weapons to strike Ukrainian army fuel tanks and military equipment near Mykolaiv, Interfax news agency reported.

* Russian forces pounded Kharkiv and its surroundings, killing at least 20 people. Kyiv said Moscow was trying to force it to divert battlefield resources to protect civilians there. * Two drones flying from the direction of Ukraine hit Russia's Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery, near the border. Production has been suspended.

* Reuters was unable to independently verify the situation on the ground. Two Britons and a Moroccan who were captured while fighting for Ukraine and sentenced to death by a court in the Russian-backed, self-proclaimed breakaway Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) are preparing to appeal, TASS news agency cited one of their lawyers as saying.

ECONOMY AND DIPLOMACY * European Union leaders will formally accept Ukraine as a candidate to join the EU on Thursday, a bold geopolitical move triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

* The Group of Seven rich democracies will seek to demonstrate long-term support for Ukraine against Russia's invasion at a summit starting on Sunday, even as the war's growing impact on the world economy tests their resolve. * Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Ankara was investigating claims that Ukrainian grain has been stolen by Russia and would not allow any such grain to be brought to Turkey. Russia has previously denied the theft allegations.

* A dozen European Union countries have now been affected by cuts to gas supply from Russia, the EU's climate policy chief said as the bloc faces a deepening energy standoff with Moscow. * Moscow is working on a "practical" response to Lithuania's ban on the transit of goods sanctioned by the EU to the Russian Baltic coast exclave of Kaliningrad, Russian officials said on Wednesday.[ nL8N2Y74TF]

QUOTE "Harry Potter is better than Voldemort, and we know who is Voldemort in this war, and who is Harry Potter, so we know how the war will end." -Zelenskiy, speaking to a student in Canada who compared him to the fictional boy wizard.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)