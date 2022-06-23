Left Menu

Norway to step up cooperation with EU to ensure additional gas supplies

Reuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 23-06-2022 19:24 IST | Created: 23-06-2022 19:24 IST
The European Union and Norway agreed on Thursday to cooperate to bring more gas from western Europe's biggest producer to the bloc, Norway's oil and energy ministry said on Thursday.

"The two agreed to step up work with the aim to increase Norwegian gas deliveries both in the short and longer term," the ministry said in a statement.

