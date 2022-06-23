Left Menu

LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Strikers at Chile's copper giant to meet management

The latest in Latin American politics today: Strikers at copper giant Codelco to meet management SANTIAGO - Union leaders at Chile's state-owned mining firm Codelco, the world's largest copper producer, will meet company representatives today as a strike over the closure of a copper smelter enters its second day.

Reuters | Updated: 23-06-2022 23:16 IST | Created: 23-06-2022 23:15 IST
LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Strikers at Chile's copper giant to meet management
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Chile

The latest in Latin American politics today:

Strikers at copper giant Codelco to meet management SANTIAGO - Union leaders at Chile's state-owned mining firm Codelco, the world's largest copper producer, will meet company representatives today as a strike over the closure of a copper smelter enters its second day. The potential for economic fallout from the labor unrest could hit President Gabriel Boric's five-month-old government.

Codelco has said the protests, expected to involve 50,000 workers, had not yet affected production, but could do if they drag on, particularly due to road closures. Chile is the world's top copper-producing nation. Ecuador's president tests positive for COVID

QUITO - President Guillermo Lasso has COVID-19, officials announced, adding he has no symptoms and is fully vaccinated. The diagnosis comes as the country enters its 11th day of indigenous-led protests, with its leaders and the government unable to reach an agreement. The state oil company announced its recent output has nearly halved as a result.

Brazil's Lula signals pro-green policies ahead of election BRASILIA - Leftist presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has said that Brazil needs to protect the Amazon forest and the people who live in the region, separating himself from far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro's "resource nationalism".

"We have to take care of the forest and the Amazonian people, to provide jobs, wages, quality of life. We need to take care of the indigenous people," Lula said in an interview with local radio. Bolsonaro calls for U.N. reform

SAO PAULO - Bolsonaro said on Thursday that the BRICS group of emerging economies must unite to reform the United Nations, particularly the Security Council, saying that emerging economies need to be properly represented on the 15-member body. (Compiled by Steven Grattan and Isabel Woodford; Editing by David Alire Garcia and Alistair Bell)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

 Global
2
Maha: Cop booked for raping woman on false promise of marriage

Maha: Cop booked for raping woman on false promise of marriage

 India
3
Bodies of woman, 3-year-old daughter found hanging from tree in Seraikela-Kharswan

Bodies of woman, 3-year-old daughter found hanging from tree in Seraikela-Kh...

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Golf-McIlroy calls Koepka 'duplicitous' for joining LIV; MLB roundup: Shohei Ohtani strikes out career-high 13 in win and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-McIlroy calls Koepka 'duplicitous' for joining LIV...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022