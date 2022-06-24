India has tremendous opportunities in Green Hydrogen: Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya

Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers and Health & Family Welfare, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya addressed a two-day seminar being organized on the subject 'Production and use of Green Hydrogen and Green Ammonia in Process Industry' by Department of Chemical Engineering, IIT Delhi, Indian Institute of Chemical Engineers (Northern Regional Centre) in association with Fertilizer Association of India (FAI) at IIT Delhi Campus, Hauz Khas New Delhi. Shri Bhagwant Khuba, Minister of State for Chemical & Fertilizers was also present at the meeting.

Addressing the event, the Union Health Minister said "We need to grow in the research and production sector and innovate in the development and manufacturing of green hydrogen. Only the government alone can't achieve the target of green energy. Industries-Academia-Government synergy is very important to achieve the goal of National Hydrogen Mission. We have a huge geographical advantage in terms of varied weather systems and topographies to make the green energy mission true. Focussing on futuristic planning, this year, we are celebrating Amrut Kaal and preparing a roadmap for the next 25 years to achieve this target. Energy is a critical requirement of our country and the Green Hydrogen mission is a crucial part of it".

Dr Mansukh Mandaviya urged everyone to work towards making manufacturing of Green Hydrogen affordable and accessible not only to our country but to the world, with the Nation First attitude. Commitment and Dedication towards the country are important for the development of the nation.

"We can achieve the target of increasing solar energy efficiency and reducing the cost of it and can become the Vishwa Guru. We must take inspiration from our rich past, which shows how technologically advanced we were. We never lacked the human resource capacity and brain. We can again show this to the world", he added.

Shri Bhagwant Khuba, Minister of State for Chemicals & Fertilizers said "Under the visionary leadership of the Hon'ble Prime Minister, we have observed the proliferation and promotion of usage of non-fossil fuel". "Hon'ble Prime Minister launched the National Hydrogen Mission on India's 75th Independence Day (i.e. 15th August, 2021). The Mission aims to aid the government in meeting its climate targets and making India a green hydrogen hub. World is looking towards us for our green hydrogen policy and we will soon launch the document with production, heavy transport logistics industries and shipping details. Our aim is to achieve 500 Gigawatt production target capacity of non-fossil fuel by 2030", he added.

Mr. K.S. Raju Chairman, Fertiliser Association of India, Delhi, Dr. S. Nand Chairman, Indian Institute of Chemical Engineers (Northern Regional Centre), Prof. AK Ganguly, Officiating Director of IIT Delhi, faculty of IIT Delhi were also present on the occasion.

(With Inputs from PIB)