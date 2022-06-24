Left Menu

Finding new Ukraine grain export routes is top goal in food crisis-Germany

Germany will spend four billion euros ($4.2 billion) this year to combat hunger globally, said Development Minister Svenja Schulze. Baerbock added at a later news conference with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken that international partners were working together to counter Russia's potentially destabilizing grains war and the corresponding propaganda.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 24-06-2022 18:36 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 18:03 IST
Finding new Ukraine grain export routes is top goal in food crisis-Germany
Annalena Baerbock Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Germany

Setting up reliable transport routes for grain from Ukraine is a top priority to prevent a global food crisis and will be a leading topic at a conference on the supply strains on Friday, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said.

German Agriculture Minister Cem Oezdemir, speaking at a joint news conference with Baerbock, said Ukraine was being blackmailed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, and therefore it was necessary to develop new transport routes for the long term. Germany will spend four billion euros ($4.2 billion) this year to combat hunger globally, said Development Minister Svenja Schulze.

Baerbock added at a later news conference with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken that international partners were working together to counter Russia's potentially destabilizing grains war and the corresponding propaganda. The European Union's ambassador to Russia had requested a meeting with Russia's deputy foreign minister to discuss food security, according to a ministry statement on Friday.

Russia's deputy foreign minister blamed U.S. and EU sanctions for food shortages and accused the West of leading a propaganda campaign against it in the Thursday meeting, it said. ($1 = 0.9486 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bodies of woman, 3-year-old daughter found hanging from tree in Seraikela-Kharswan

Bodies of woman, 3-year-old daughter found hanging from tree in Seraikela-Kh...

 India
2
Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

 Global
3
Maha: Cop booked for raping woman on false promise of marriage

Maha: Cop booked for raping woman on false promise of marriage

 India
4
NASA's Curiosity rover sends stunning views from Mars' Gale Crater: See pics

NASA's Curiosity rover sends stunning views from Mars' Gale Crater: See pics

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022